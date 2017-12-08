‘Day of rage’ protests U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Furious Palestinians have called for a “day of rage” on Friday as protests spread against U.S. President Donald Trump’s widely criticized recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

A senior Palestinian official said late Thursday U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was “not welcome in Palestine” following the policy shift, which ended decades of U.S. ambiguity on the status of the disputed city.

But the White House said it would be “counterproductive” to cancel a scheduled meeting between Pence and Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas later this month.

Sporadic clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces on Thursday as Israel deployed hundreds more troops to the occupied West Bank amid uncertainty over the fallout.

Thousands of protesters in Muslim-majority Indonesia and Malaysia joined rallies on Friday as authorities tightened security outside U.S. embassies.

Several thousand protesters, some burning an effigy of Trump, gathered in front of the American Embassy in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

In Indonesia, hundreds of protesters mostly clad in white were arriving outside the U.S. embassy in Jakarta, capital of the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country.

Indonesia has long been a supporter of the two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Thursday urged the United States to reconsider its decision and instructed his foreign minister to summon the U.S. ambassador for an explanation.

In Tokyo, Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Friday he would leave later in the day for a five-country trip to the Middle East, Europe and the United States to discuss peace in the Arab region and the response to North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile development.

In Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, Kono wants to “communicate Japan’s thinking on the state of peace in the Middle East,” he told reporters. The minister said he will give a speech at a security gathering in Bahrain’s capital, Manama.

Kono said there are areas where Japan can further contribute to efforts for peace in the Middle East in light of the difficulty for Washington to continue to play a mediating role.

After leaving the UAE, Kono will then travel to France to take part in a climate summit in Paris on behalf of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and discuss with French officials plans for a series of Japanese cultural events next year.

In Britain, he will hold talks with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and join a “two-plus-two” security meeting involving Japanese and British foreign and defense ministers.

Then in New York, Kono will chair a ministerial-level U.N. Security Council meeting on nonproliferation as it relates to North Korea. Japan holds the presidency of the Security Council this month.

Kono will return to Japan on Dec. 17.

Trump’s announcement was met by an almost universal diplomatic backlash as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lavished praise on the president, saying his name would be associated with Jerusalem’s long history and urging other countries to follow suit.

In a speech in Gaza City, Hamas leader Ismail Haniya called for a new intifada, or uprising. Within hours several projectiles were fired from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said.

One hit Israeli territory, prompting the army and air force to retaliate by targeting “two terror posts” in Gaza, it said, blaming Hamas, the enclave’s Islamist rulers.

Demonstrations were held in West Bank cities as well as in Gaza, where five Palestinians were wounded from Israeli fire, Gazan authorities said.

Israeli forces dispersed tear gas at a checkpoint entrance to Ramallah, while the Palestinian Red Crescent reported 22 wounded from live fire or rubber bullets in the West Bank.

Trump said his defiant move — making good on a 2016 presidential campaign pledge — marks the start of a “new approach” to solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“It is time to officially recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” he said Wednesday.

But his willingness to part with international consensus on such a sensitive issue drew increasingly urgent warnings from around the world.

EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said the decision could take the region “backwards to even darker times.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was “deeply concerned,” calling for the Palestinians and Israel to renew negotiations.

And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it would put the region in a “ring of fire.”

Pence is due to meet the Palestinian president in the second half of December on a regional tour, but a senior member of Abbas’s Fatah faction said the leader would not meet him.

“The American vice president is not welcome in Palestine. And President Abbas will not welcome him,” said Jibril Rajoub.

However the White House is likely to only consider the meeting cancelled if they hear that from Abbas, whose office could not be reached for comment.

In a joint statement with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Abbas said “any measure tampering with the legal and historical status of Jerusalem is invalid” and warned Trump’s decision would “have dangerous repercussions.”

Trump also kicked off the process of moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem — another campaign promise dear to U.S. evangelical Christian and rightwing Jewish voters.

His predecessors had made the same pledge, but quickly reneged upon taking office.

Several peace plans have unraveled in the past decades over the issue of how to divide sovereignty or oversee holy sites in Jerusalem.

Israel seized Arab east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community.

The Palestinians want the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.

The international community does not recognise the ancient city as Israel’s capital, insisting the issue can only be resolved in negotiations.