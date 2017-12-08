Man apparently fatally stabs two women at Tokyo shrine, then kills himself

Two women were killed and another person was injured Thursday night in a stabbing incident at a Shinto shrine in Tokyo, and the assailant apparently committed suicide, police said.

One of the women killed was Nagako Tomioka, 58, the chief priest of Tomioka Hachimangu Shrine, located about 400 meters east of Monzennakacho Station on the Tozai subway line.

Her 56-year-old brother, Shigenaga Tomioka, is suspected of having assaulted her and the other woman, who was in her 30s and seemed to have been his girlfriend, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

It is believed there was some kind of confrontation among the four, who are all associated with the shrine. A shrine official declined comment, citing lack of information.

The injured male chauffeur of the shrine sustained a minor injury.

Tomioka Hachimangu Shrine, established in 1627, is known for its Fukagawa Hachiman summer festival and its golden portable shrines.

At around 8:30 p.m., the police received an emergency call saying there was a person holding an edged weapon in Koto Ward. Upon investigating, they found a survival knife and a Japanese sword with blood on them near the attack site.