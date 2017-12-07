Wrecks believed to be 5 Japanese wartime ships found in southern Philippines

A deep sea exploration mission funded by billionaire Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Paul Allen has found five Japanese naval ships that sunk during World War II in the southern Philippines, the team’s leaders said Thursday.

Briefing reporters aboard the research vessel Petrel, docked in this port city on the northernmost tip of Mindanao island, the team presented images of what are believed to be wrecks of the Japanese warships Yamashiro, Fuso, Yamagumo, Asagumo and Michishio found between Nov. 22 and 29 on the seabed in the Surigao Strait.

The five were among seven Imperial Japanese Navy ships that took part in the Battle of Surigao Strait from late at night on Oct. 24 until before sunrise on Oct. 25, 1944.

Team leader Robert Kraft said the shipwrecks “are where the historical records place them generally.”

“The Surigao Strait is a very confined area, so the historical records and the actual reports of that battle are fairly accurate,” he said.

Although greatly outnumbered, the Japanese vessels engaged in a ship-to-ship battle with the U.S. and Australian naval forces seeking to wrest control of the Philippines from Japan.

“The liberation of the Philippines (in 1945) could not have occurred without the Battle of Leyte in October 1944. The Battle of Surigao Strait was one of the main actions of the overall Battle of Leyte Gulf,” said Jeremy Barns, director of the National Museum of the Philippines, which granted the permit for the survey.

According to Jake Miranda, a local historian who founded the Battle of Surigao Strait Museum in this city, some 4,000 Japanese combatants perished in that battle.

Kraft and lead researcher Paul Mayer told reporters that the Fuso-class dreadnought battleships Yamashiro and Fuso were found upside down, with the former mostly intact and the latter broken.

The Asashio-class destroyers Asagumo and probable Michishio were found intact, while the probable Yamagumo, a destroyer of the same class, was severed into two as it underwent a violent explosion before sinking.

Mayer said two wrecks suspected to be the Yamagumo and Michishio, which were 2 kilometers apart at the same latitude, were found in shallower areas of just above 100 meters deep. The research team explained they could not ascertain positive identification of Yamagumo and Michishio due to their identical features.

The three other vessels were submerged some 200 meters deep.

“The ships are in very poor condition, obviously, because of what happened to them. And the overgrowth is very prolific. They now provide a fantastic marine habitat,” Kraft said, adding rusts are visible.

Other images captured included shots of one of the 127 millimeter guns, one of three boilers from the steam turbine propulsion, a China ware, and a Japanese sake cup which had a unique plum blossom design.

Since the exploration was only external, no interior images of the ships were generated.

No remains of Japanese sailors were found, either.

Mayer said they are willing to provide their data to Japan’s National Institute of Defense Studies in Tokyo, and to the Kure Maritime Museum, also known as the Yamato Museum, in Hiroshima Prefecture.

Kraft said the team did not remove anything from the sites, saying “these ships are war graves, so they need to be treated with due respect to these brave men that served on these ships and perished there.”

Barns, whose agency is mandated to serve as custodians and protectors of such kind of relics, said the discovery of the warships’ location will provide “a greater sense of closure” for the relatives of those who died in the sinkings.

“We hope that the work that we have done is appreciated and that it brings closure so they can finally identify where their loved ones have been lost — that it helps them in some way or comforts them,” Kraft said.

Annette Villaces of the city government of Surigao said although the exact locations of the wrecks will remain anonymous to the general public, the confirmation of their existence is expected to boost local tourism.

After the Surigao Strait expedition, the survey mission proceeded to nearby Ormoc Bay where it found the wreckages of two U.S. Navy destroyers, the Ward and the Cooper, in waters some 250 meters deep.

In March 2015, Allen’s team discovered the wreck of the legendary Japanese battleship Musashi in the Sibuyan Sea off the central province of Romblon.

The 263 meter-long, 73,000-ton Musashi, said to be one of the largest and most technologically advanced battleships, was sunk by U.S. forces on Oct. 24, 1944, when it was about to participate in the Battle of Leyte Gulf. More than 1,000 lives were lost.

“These projects that we undertake are done with the intent of educating and inspiring. Paul Allen does these projects because of his passion for preserving history, honoring the memory of his father, and his deep love for the ocean and archaeology,” Kraft said.

The 250-foot Petrel is manned by some 35 personnel and is equipped with advanced technology, mainly its remote operated vehicle, to explore as deep as 6,000 meters under the sea.