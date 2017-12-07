Asian nations and others criticize Trump’s decision on Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday brought global criticism, with some countries urging Washington to reverse course.

Malaysia said Thursday that the United States “must reconsider” its decision, saying the move would end “all efforts” made toward resolving the Palestinian question, “have grave repercussions” for the stability of the Middle East and “inflame sentiments, making efforts to combat terrorism all the more difficult.”

Japan avoided taking a clear stance, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga saying Tokyo is “monitoring the situation with great interest.”

The issue of the status of Jerusalem “should be settled through U.N. Security Council resolutions, which have been adopted so far, and negotiations between the parties concerned,” he told a news conference.

Australia expressed concern about increased tensions due to the U.S. “unilateral action,” with Foreign Minister Julie Bishop telling local media that Australia has no intention of moving its embassy in Tel Aviv.

Indonesia joined a chorus of criticism from other Muslim-majority countries, with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi saying that Indonesians “condemn” the decision.

“Democracy means respecting the international law, (and) the recognition does not respect various U.N. Security Council resolutions,” Retno said at a democracy forum in the suburbs of Jakarta while wearing a Palestinian scarf. “As a democratic country, the U.S. should know what democracy means,” she said.

Singapore said in a statement that the city state “reaffirms its long-standing and consistent support for a two-state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, cautioning that “any premature and unilateral action to alter the status of Jerusalem will impede progress” toward a peaceful resolution of the problem.

Trump’s announcement on Wednesday broke long-standing U.S. policy on the Middle East, and observers fear the decision could inflame regional tensions and jeopardize efforts to promote peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

The president also directed the State Department to start the process of relocating the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in line with a campaign promise.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Trump’s announcement as a “historic landmark,” but Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the United States had abdicated its role as a mediator in peace efforts.

Palestinian secular and Islamist factions called for a general strike and rallies on Thursday to protest.

The international community does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the entire city, believing its status should be resolved in negotiations. No other country has its embassy in Jerusalem.

Trump’s decision fulfills a campaign promise and will please Republican conservatives and evangelicals who make up a sizable portion of his domestic support.

Trump tried to temper his decision by reaffirming U.S. support for a “two-state solution” and saying he wasn’t preempting any final decision about Israel’s borders or sovereignty within Jerusalem. That is important to Palestinians, because they view the eastern part of the city as their future capital, but it is also something they would have already expected in any peace deal, so Trump’s statement rang hollow.

The full impact of Trump’s decision won’t really be known until his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, unveils a plan he has been working on with a small team aimed at forging peace in the Middle East. White House officials conceded that the effort isn’t ready yet and that there will be a cooling off period following Wednesday’s announcement before the administration can move forward with it.

“This step is prejudging, dictating, closing doors for negotiations and I think President Trump tonight disqualified the United States of America to play any role in any peace process,” said Saeb Erekat, the main Palestinian peace negotiator.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who often says, “America first is not America alone” when called on to explain his boss on the world stage stood all by himself amid onslaught from all sides as he visited NATO headquarters in Brussels.

So far, not a single country — other than Israel, of course — has thrown its support behind the declaration. Even Tillerson’s own State Department has conceded the announcement could sow unrest throughout the Middle East.

Turkey’s top diplomat, Mevlut Cavusoglu, was unsparing in criticism that was far harsher than any the U.S. is accustomed to from a NATO ally.

“The whole world is against this,” Cavusoglu told reporters as he awaited Tillerson’s arrival for their meeting. He said he had already told Trump’s chief diplomat that it was a “grave mistake.” Cavusoglu said he planned to “tell him again.”

As for the time-tested “special relationship” with Britain, it was not so special as to prevent Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson from putting Tillerson on the spot. After the two shook hands, Johnson used the occasion to suggest it was time for Trump’s Mideast peace team to put up or shut up.

“Clearly this is a decision that makes it more important than ever that the long-awaited American proposals on the Middle East peace process are now brought forward, and I would say that that should happen as a matter of priority,” Johnson said as Tillerson stood uneasily a few feet away.

Asked about Trump’s decision, Tillerson urged critics to “listen carefully to the entirety of the speech.” While the decision directly affects his department, Tillerson acknowledged his role was relatively minimal. He said Trump’s Mideast peace team, led by Kushner, had shared the decision with him so he could “give them guidance on areas that I thought would be challenging to address.”

“They’ve done the hard work to try to address those,” Tillerson said, insisting there remains “a very good opportunity for peace to be achieved, and the president has a team that is devoted to that entirely.”

Tillerson has tried throughout his tenure to soften the president’s isolationist-tinged foreign policy by explaining that the U.S. still seeks to lead and build strong partnerships with like-minded nations. He also has echoed Trump in describing how the U.S. feels burden-sharing has gotten out of balance in recent years.

There are few signs America’s foreign partners are buying it. At EU and NATO meetings this week, Tillerson got earful after earful about Trump’s hampering of the Iran nuclear deal, withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and stated disdain for the United Nations, to name just a few examples.