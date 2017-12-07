Cosmetic surgeon Katsuya Takasu pays $275,000 for Emperor Hirohito memoir at NY auction

Japanese cosmetic surgeon Katsuya Takasu made a successful bid on a memoir by Emperor Hirohito offering his recollections of World War II and beforehand, buying it for $275,000, nearly double its expected top price, the auction house Bonham said Wednesday.

The 173-page document was dictated to his aides soon after the end of the war. It was created at the request of Gen. Douglas MacArthur, whose administration controlled Japan at the time.

Takasu, who operates the Takasu Clinic cosmetic surgery clinic chain in five cities, announced his purchase of the memoir on Twitter, noting that he will donate it to the Imperial family.

The memoir, also known as the Imperial Monologue, covers events from the Japanese assassination of Manchurian warlord Zhang Zuolin in 1928 to the Emperor’s surrender broadcast recorded on Aug. 14, 1945.

The document’s contents caused a sensation when they were first published in Japan in 1990, just after the Emperor’s death.

The two volumes are each bound with string, the contents written vertically in pencil. It was transcribed by Hidenari Terasaki, an Imperial aide and former diplomat who served as a translator when Hirohito met with McArthur.

The monologue is believed among historians to be a carefully crafted text intended to defend Hirohito’s responsibility in case he was prosecuted after the war. A 1997 documentary on NHK television found an English translation of the memoir that supports that view.

The transcript was kept by Terasaki’s American wife, Gwen Terasaki, after his death in 1951 and then handed over to their daughter, Mariko Terasaki Miller, and her family.