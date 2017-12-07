House urges Trump to impose sanctions on Myanmar security forces for ‘murderous ethnic cleansing’ of Rohingya
Rahima cries over the body of her nephew, an 11-month-old Rohingya refugee, Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the family shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, a few hours after he died Monday. Aziz, whose family fled Myanmar some two months ago, died at a local clinic after suffering from high fever and severe cough for 10 days, his mother said. | REUTERS

WASHINGTON

AP

The House has called on President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on members of Myanmar’s military and security forces following a deadly crackdown that forced more than 600,000 Rohingya (ROH’-hihn-jah) Muslims to flee to Bangladesh.

The resolution passed Wednesday condemns “murderous ethnic cleansing and atrocities against civilians” in Myanmar’s response to attacks by Rohingya militants in late August.

The action is not binding but it will intensify pressure on the administration to act.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last month declared the violence against Rohingya to be “ethnic cleansing” and said the U.S. was considering “targeted sanctions” against those responsible.

Broad-based U.S. sanctions on Myanmar were eased under former President Barack Obama as the Southeast Asian nation shifted from decades of direct military rule toward democracy.

