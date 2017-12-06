Obama trumps Trump on Twitter retweets and most likes in 2017
With nearly 4.6 million 'likes,' the most popular tweet of 2017, posted by former U.S. President Barack Obama, accompanied by a photo by White House photographer Peter Souza and a quote by Nelson Mandela, is shown in this photo obtained Tuesday. | REUTERS

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – U.S. President Donald Trump is perhaps the world’s most famous Twitter user, but the most popular post of 2017 was from … Barack Obama.

Three tweets by the former U.S. leader made it onto this year’s Twitter’s Top 10 list of retweeted messages but there were none from Trump despite his prolific use of the platform.

Twitter said Trump was, however, the elected leader most tweeted about.

A tweet racking up the most “likes,” about 4.6 million as of Tuesday, came from Obama’s personal Twitter account on the day of a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The tweet showed a photo of a racially diverse group of children looking out a window at Obama as he smiled back, and bore a quote from Nelson Mandela.

The same Twitter post was the second most retweeted of the year, behind a tweet from a teenager trying to win a year’s supply of chicken nuggets from the Wendy’s fast food chain.

