Obama trumps Trump on Twitter retweets and most likes in 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump is perhaps the world’s most famous Twitter user, but the most popular post of 2017 was from … Barack Obama.

Three tweets by the former U.S. leader made it onto this year’s Twitter’s Top 10 list of retweeted messages but there were none from Trump despite his prolific use of the platform.

Twitter said Trump was, however, the elected leader most tweeted about.

A tweet racking up the most “likes,” about 4.6 million as of Tuesday, came from Obama’s personal Twitter account on the day of a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

The tweet showed a photo of a racially diverse group of children looking out a window at Obama as he smiled back, and bore a quote from Nelson Mandela.

The same Twitter post was the second most retweeted of the year, behind a tweet from a teenager trying to win a year’s supply of chicken nuggets from the Wendy’s fast food chain.