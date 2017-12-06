Russia says six of its long-range bombers hit Islamic State targets in eastern Syria

The Russian military says six of its long-range bombers have raided the Islamic State group in eastern Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Tu-22 bombers struck the IS ammunition deports, fortified positions and groups of militants near al-Sayal in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour.

It said Tuesday’s strike helped the Syrian government forces make further advances in the area. The strike comes on top of missions flown by Russian jets based in Syria.

The ministry said Russian warplanes have flown 672 missions and struck 1,450 targets east of the Euphrates River over the past month in support of local tribes’ action against the IS. It claimed that the number of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition in a month equals the number of Russian strikes on an average day.