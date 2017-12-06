Model in Britain’s sex-and-spy Profumo scandal dies at 75
Model Christine Keeler, a principal witnesses in the vice charges case against osteopath Dr. Stephen Ward, is seen in 1963. The model at the center of the Profumo Affair, a scandal that rocked the British political establishment and forced a Cabinet minister to resign, died Tuesday, according to a statement issued by her family. | AP

Model in Britain’s sex-and-spy Profumo scandal dies at 75

AP

LONDON – Christine Keeler, the central figure in the sex-and-espionage Profumo scandal that rocked Cold War Britain, has died at 75.

Her son, Seymour Platt, posted on Facebook that Keeler died Monday at a hospital near Farnborough in southern England.

Born in 1942, Keeler was a model and nightclub dancer in 1963 when she had an affair with British War Secretary John Profumo.

When it emerged that Keeler had also slept with a Soviet naval attache, the collision of sex, wealth and national security issues caused a sensation and helped topple the Conservative government.

A naked photo of Keeler straddling the back of a chair is among the most famous U.K. images of the 1960s. She spent the rest of her life trying to escape her unwanted notoriety.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Model Christine Keeler, a principal witnesses in the vice charges case against osteopath Dr. Stephen Ward, is seen in 1963. The model at the center of the Profumo Affair, a scandal that rocked the British political establishment and forced a Cabinet minister to resign, died Tuesday, according to a statement issued by her family. | AP

, , ,