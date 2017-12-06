1776 war hero ‘Captain Molly’ not in her West Point grave, ground radar reveals

WEST POINT, NEW YORK – Remains believed to be of a Revolutionary War hero buried at West Point don’t belong to a woman known as “Captain Molly” after all, but to an unknown man.

The U.S. Military Academy said Tuesday the discovery stems from a study of skeletal remains conducted after Margaret Corbin’s grave was accidentally disturbed by excavators building a wall in the West Point Cemetery last year.

Tests revealed the remains were those of a man who lived in the 1700s.

Corbin was known for firing a cannon in 1776 during a battle in New York City after her husband was killed. She was wounded but lived another 24 years.

Ground-penetrating radar around the gravesite failed to turn up signs of her remains.

A re-dedication ceremony of a Corbin monument at the cemetery is scheduled for May.

