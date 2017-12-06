Argentine rights group IDs 126th person stolen as baby during bloody dictatorship era
Andrea, the 126th grandchild recovered by the Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo (Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo) human rights organization, poses after a press conference in Buenos Aires Tuesday. The human rights organization, which looks for babies stolen at birth during the Argentine dictatorship (1976-83), reported on Tuesday the finding of another grandchild, who recovered her identity thanks to the organization's work. Andrea is a 40-year-old lawyer, daughter of Violeta Ortolani, kidnapped on December 14, 1976, when she was 23 years old and eight months pregnant, and Edgardo Garnier, kidnapped on February 8, 1977. Both are still missing. | AFP-JIJI

/

Argentine rights group IDs 126th person stolen as baby during bloody dictatorship era

AP

BUENOS AIRES – An Argentine human rights group says DNA tests have determined the identity of another person taken from parents by the country’s former dictatorship, bringing the number of such cases to 126.

The Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo rights group said Tuesday that she’s the biological daughter of Violeta Graciela Ortolani and Edgardo Roberto Garnier.

Former military and police figures kidnapped Ortolani when she was pregnant in 1976 in the Argentine city of La Plata. Garnier was kidnapped in 1977.

Human rights groups estimate that more than 30,000 people were jailed, tortured and killed or forcibly disappeared during the brutal 1976-1983 dictatorship.

Officials during the dictatorship also have been convicted of organizing the theft of babies from political prisoners who were often executed.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Andrea, the 126th grandchild recovered by the Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo (Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo) human rights organization, poses after a press conference in Buenos Aires Tuesday. The human rights organization, which looks for babies stolen at birth during the Argentine dictatorship (1976-83), reported on Tuesday the finding of another grandchild, who recovered her identity thanks to the organization's work. Andrea is a 40-year-old lawyer, daughter of Violeta Ortolani, kidnapped on December 14, 1976, when she was 23 years old and eight months pregnant, and Edgardo Garnier, kidnapped on February 8, 1977. Both are still missing. | AFP-JIJI

, ,