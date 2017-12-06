U.S. to fly B-1B bombers over Korean Peninsula in show of force

The U.S. military was to send B-1B strategic bombers over the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday as part of a massive joint exercise with the South Korean Air Force this week, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing an unidentified defense source.

The source said the long-range bombers, based in Guam, were to conduct bombing drills with South Korean fighter jets without specifying the number of B-1Bs or the exact schedule of the mission.

The U.S. Pacific Air Forces would not confirm the report, citing “operational security reasons.”

“U.S. Pacific Command, through Pacific Air Forces, has maintained a rotational strategic bomber presence in the region for more than a decade,” Pacific Air Forces spokeswoman Lt. Col. Lori Hodge said. “These Air Force aircraft and the men and women who fly and support them, provide a significant capability that enables our readiness and commitment to deterrence, provides assurances to our allies, and strengthens security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.”

The joint drills, called Vigilant Ace, kicked off Monday and will run through Friday. They come on the heels of North Korea’s test last week of its most powerful long-range missile, which experts say puts all of the United States in targeting range.

The North has warned that the drills could push the Korean Peninsula to “the brink of nuclear war.”

In a commentary Tuesday, the North’s official Rodon Sinmun called the exercises “a trite method employed by aggressors to mount a sudden preemptive attack while pretending to conduct war drills.”

Overflights of the Korean Peninsula by heavy bombers such as the B-1B have incensed Pyongyang. The North views the joint exercises by what it calls “the air pirates of Guam” as a rehearsal for striking its leadership and has routinely lambasted them as “nuclear bomb-dropping drills.”

The U.S. Air Force last flew B-1Bs over the peninsula in early November, just days ahead of Donald Trump’s inaugural visit to Asia as U.S. president.

Also in November, the U.S. Pacific Air Forces confirmed to The Japan Times that it had flown two B-52 strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons for a rare joint mission with Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force in the skies near North Korea in August.