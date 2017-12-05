Shogi Master Yoshiharu Habu Wins seventh eisei lifetime title

Yoshiharu Habu, 47, became the first-ever professional shogi player to win a seventh eisei lifetime title on Tuesday.

In the fifth qualifying round for the 30th Ryuo title held in Ibusuki, Kagoshima Prefecture, Habu beat title-holder Akira Watanabe in 87 moves, taking the prestigious title for the first time in 15 years.

Habu has won the Ryuo title seven times in total, gaining the eisei Ryuo honor.

He now holds eisei honors for all seven major shogi titles, excluding the Eio title newly created this year.

“I still haven’t grasped the reality. I’m relieved,” Habu said after the day’s round.

Habu, who is originally from Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, made his professional debut in 1985 as a third-year junior high school student.

He took the Ryuo title, his first honor, in 1989 as the then-youngest pro player at the age of 19 years and 3 months.

In 1996, he became the first player to dominate all seven major titles — Ryuo, Meijin, Oi, Oza, Kio, Osho and Kisei.

Habu won the eisei Kio title in 1995, his first eisei honor. He gained his sixth eisei title in 2008, rewriting the then all-time record of five titles held by Yasuharu Oyama and Makoto Nakahara.