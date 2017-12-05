Rape allegations against high-profile journalist, dropped by prosecutors last year, return in civil suit

A female journalist who is suing a high-profile TV reporter over an alleged rape in 2015 expressed hope that the truth will come out in open court as the oral hearings of her civil lawsuit began at the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday.

In September, Shiori Ito, 28, filed the suit against Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a former Washington bureau chief for Tokyo Broadcasting System, whom she accuses of raping her at a Tokyo hotel in April 2015. Ito claims that Yamaguchi dragged her into a hotel room in Tokyo and raped her after the two met at a restaurant to discuss a job opportunity. Ito says she lost consciousness at a second venue, a sushi restaurant.

In court on Tuesday, Ito was present with her team of lawyers, but Yamaguchi’s side skipped the hearing. His lawyer instead submitted a document asking that the case be dismissed by the court.

Ito filed the civil suit, seeking ¥11 million in damages, days after a Tokyo Committee for the Public Inquest of Prosecution in mid-September rejected her petition to overturn a 2016 decision by prosecutors not to charge Yamaguchi with incapacitated rape.

Inquest panels, comprised of 11 citizens, meet behind closed doors, and no reasoning is released along with their decisions. Ito said the suit is the only way for her to find out why her case was dropped by the prosecutors and her appeal rejected by the inquest panel.

“Since the inquest panel rejected my appeal, the civil case is the only option left (to make facts clear),” Ito told reporters after the hearing. “I feel that I have finally got a chance through which to talk about the facts on each side. I’d like to examine the facts as they are presented from each side, and discover where the differences are.”

Ito went public with her case in May, announcing her appeal to the inquest committee. It’s extremely rare in Japan for people to come forward, by name and on camera, with rape allegations.

The case also drew wide public attention because Yamaguchi was a high-profile journalist known for his close ties with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Accounts of what happened on the day of the alleged rape by Ito and Yamaguchi remain sharply at odds.

Ito claims in the suit that she passed out halfway through a meal and drinks at a sushi restaurant, and that when she woke up, she found herself being raped on a hotel bed. Yamaguchi, in an open letter to Ito carried in the December issue of the monthly magazine Hanada, denied he forcibly dragged her into the hotel room and claimed that Ito simply drank more than she could handle.