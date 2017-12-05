Hitachi sees growth of internet of things in Malaysia and the rest of Southeast Asia

Hitachi Ltd. is promoting internet-of-things technology in Malaysia to prepare for the dawn of Industry 4.0 in Southeast Asia.

Hitachi and its Malaysian arm, Hitachi Asia (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, hosted a social innovation forum in Kuala Lumpur recently to showcase its internet-of-things technologies and help local firms improve productivity.

The conglomerate said it is willing to cater to demand for smart manufacturing in Malaysia, including reducing labor costs and enhancing efficient production, as the Southeast Asian country moves to transform its manufacturing sector through industrial digitization.

Chew Huat Seng, managing director of Hitachi’s Malaysian unit, said, “We are targeting two areas of business — the factory area and big commercial building (area) — as these two areas consume a lot of power.”

Chew said Hitachi has identified Southeast Asia as a fast-growing area for the internet of things and can contribute to Malaysia’s campaign to promote smart manufacturing.

Hitachi says the internet-of-things market in Southeast Asia will reach $7.53 billion in 2020, referring to estimates by the U.S. market research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.