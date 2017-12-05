Keidanren asks members to check for lapses in quality control amid data-falsification scandals

Keidanren has asked its 1,500 member companies and groups to check whether there have been lapses in quality control at their firms.

The country’s top business lobby called Monday for the quick disclosure and reports to regulators and itself if any violations are found.

Keidanren, also known as the Japan Business Federation, plans to release the results as soon as early next year.

The move followed recent revelations of data-falsification scandals involving Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corp. and Toray Industries Inc.

The scandals created “a grave situation that can damage the international credibility of Japanese businesses and trust from the public,” Keidanren Chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara told a news conference Monday.

He called on members to cooperate with the request and fully comply with laws and contracts. Sakakibara is a former Toray president.

If any wrongdoings are found, the head of the company should lead efforts to resolve the problems and investigate the causes, Sakakibara said.