Haruhiko Kuroda says reappointment as Bank of Japan chief didn’t come up during meeting with Abe

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda told reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday that he did not discuss who will lead the central bank after his term expires in April.

Kuroda said he briefed Abe on current economic conditions during the lunch meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office. Asked by a reporter whether he would be open to serving another five years in the role, the 73-year-old governor said it would be “presumptuous” of him to answer.

It was the first meeting between the BOJ chief and Abe since May 17.

Kuroda is thought to be the forerunner among several candidates to head the bank, though his age could be a sticking point for a demanding job that requires frequent overseas trips.

Other contenders include BOJ Deputy Gov. Hiroshi Nakaso, Executive Director Masayoshi Amamiya, Ambassador to Switzerland Etsuro Honda, Columbia University professor Takatoshi Ito and Hiroshi Watanabe, a former vice finance minister for international affairs.