Slain Yemeni ex-leader’s son calls for revenge after father’s death at hands of Iran-backed militia: report

The son of Yemeni ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed by the armed Houthi movement after switching sides in the country’s civil war, called for revenge against the Iran-aligned group Tuesday, Saudi-owned al-Ekbariya TV quoted him as saying.

It was not immediately possible to verify the authenticity of the report.

“I will lead the battle until the last Houthi is thrown out of Yemen … the blood of my father will be hell ringing in the ears of Iran,” Ahmed Ali Saleh was quoted as saying.

He called for his father’s backers to “take back Yemen from the Iranian Houthi militias.”

The veteran former leader was killed in a shooting attack Monday after switching sides, abandoning his Houthi allies in favor of a Saudi-led alliance.

Saudi Arabia, Iran’s main regional rival, has been leading a coalition against the Houthis in a war that has cost thousands of lives and become the world’s worst humanitarian crisis according to the United Nations.

Tehran denies direct military support for the Houthis, but a recent U.N. report said a missile fired by the rebels into Saudi Arabia appeared to have been designed and built in Iran.

In response to the airstrikes, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that Yemenis would make those attacking their country pay dearly as a Saudi-led coalition pounded the rebel-held capital of Sanaa.

“The people of Yemen will make their aggressors regret their actions,” he said in a televised speech.

Saleh’s death deepens the complexity of the multisided war, with much depending on the future allegiances of his loyalists.

The Saudi-led coalition was counting on him to give them an edge in the conflict.

Saleh had a wide following in Yemen, including army officers and armed tribal leaders who once served under him, and his allies may still be able to have some impact on the war.

Ahmed Ali Saleh has lived under house arrest in the United Arab Emirates, where he once served as ambassador before it joined ally Saudi Arabia to make war on the Houthis, who until this week had ruled much of Yemen together with Saleh.

Political sources say he had been held incommunicado and under guard at a villa in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. His reported first public statement may indicate that his former enemies in the coalition are unleashing him against the Houthis.

The UAE is a key member of the mostly Gulf Arab alliance that sees the Houthis as a proxy of archenemy Iran but had struggled to make gains against the Houthi-Saleh alliance despite thousands of airstrikes backed by U.S. and Western arms and intelligence.

Ahmed Ali Saleh, the powerful former military commander of Yemen’s elite Republican Guards, appeared to have been groomed to succeed his father, and he may be the family’s last chance to win back influence.

The whereabouts of Saleh’s other key relatives, who had led six days of street battles against the Houthis in the capital before their rout Monday, were unknown.

Residents reported that fighting had subsided but that Saudi-led coalition jets pounded several targets, including the downtown presidential palace where a governing body led by Houthi-Saleh politicians had regularly convened.

The Houthi leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, hailed Saleh’s death in a speech on Monday as a victory against a treasonous conspiracy by Yemen’s Saudi enemies and called for a mass rally Tuesday at a parade ground near the site of the airstrikes.

He also reached out to Saleh’s political party and said his movement had no quarrel with it, underscoring the influence Saleh’s allies still have in Yemen.