Amphibious bus tour makes a splash in Tokyo Bay ahead of 2020 Olympics

A Tokyo Bay amphibious bus tour was launched last week to serve the expected influx of foreign tourists drawn to the capital ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Fuji Kyuko Co. is running a 12-meter-long bus named Tokyo no Kaba (Tokyo’s Hippo) on a cruise that takes it under Rainbow Bridge, which spans part of Tokyo Bay, after winding among office high-rises and entertainment complexes in the nearby Odaiba district.

The bus seats 38 people and offers tour information in English, Chinese, Korean, Thai and Indonesian. It was designed by Eiji Mitooka, known for his train and other industrial designs, including the luxurious Seven Stars in Kyushu train operated by Kyushu Railway Co.

Fuji Kyuko operates the 45-minute tour seven times a day, six days a week. The fare is ¥3,500 for an adult, ¥1,700 for kids aged 4 and older and ¥500 for younger children. The company is projecting 60,000 customers a year.

“I want many people to experience the excitement of the amphibious bus and enjoy Tokyo even more,” said Fuji Kyuko President Koichiro Horiuchi during a ceremony Nov. 27.

Hinomaru Jidousya Kougyo Co. provides a similar bus tour in the area.