Second stealthy U.S. destroyer puts to sea for first time for trials

The future USS Michael Monsoor passes Fort Popham as it travels down the Kennebec River toward the sea for trials Monday in Phippsburg, Maine. The ship is the second in the stealthy Zumwalt class of destroyers. | AP

BATH, MAINE – The second in the stealthy Zumwalt class of destroyers is heading out to sea for the first time.

The future USS Michael Monsoor navigated the winding Kennebec River before reaching the North Atlantic.

The warship will be away for a couple of days during builder trials. The shipbuilder will make tweaks before it’s presented to the Navy at a later date.

It’s the second in a class of three ships that feature electric-drive propulsion, new radar and sonar, powerful guns and missiles, and a stealthy shape.

The first, the USS Zumwalt, has been commissioned into service and is based in San Diego. The third is the Lyndon B. Johnson.

