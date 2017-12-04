Government draws up ¥2 trillion package for education, child-care support

The government has drawn up a ¥2 trillion stimulus package to assist children of low-earning families in receiving higher education and expand the scope of free child-care services, according to a draft plan compiled by Monday.

The package is a pillar of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s initiative to foster human resources and improve the country’s productivity as aging Japan battles to keep its competitiveness.

Targeting students from low-income households which are exempted from paying their residence tax, the government aims to start giving financial support in April 2020 if they wish to go to universities, vocational schools or other institutions, according to the draft plan.

Tuition at public universities, for instance, will be exempted, according to the plan.

Expanded child-care support is another key piece of the package that the Cabinet is expected to approve Friday after consultations with the ruling bloc.

Children aged between 3 and 5 will become eligible for free education at nursery schools and kindergartens regardless of household income. Child-care services will be provided for free if children aged 2 and younger come from low-income households that are exempted from paying their residence tax, the draft plan shows.

To fund the ¥2 trillion scheme, the government is aiming to secure ¥1.7 trillion by using revenue from a planned consumption tax hike in 2019 from 8 percent to 10 percent, while the corporate sector will contribute the remaining ¥300 billion.

The upcoming package is expected to call for raising pay for nursery school teachers by around ¥3,000 a month, at a time when the administration has yet to eliminate waiting lists for nursery schools.

Komeito, the Liberal Democratic Party’s junior coalition partner, has been calling for free education at private high schools, a pledge that it made during campaigning for the Lower House election in October.

The government is expected to agree to Komeito’s request, even though it needs to find a funding source.