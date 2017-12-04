JR East to run special train to/from Chiba Prefecture for cyclists from January

East Japan Railway Co. unveiled new cars Monday for a special train that will enable people to take bicycles aboard without the need to fold or disassemble them.

Starting in January, the weekend service will connect Ryogoku in Tokyo and various coastal towns on the Boso Peninsula, a popular cycling destination in Chiba Prefecture.

The company has converted a commuter train into the new six-car Boso Bicycle Base that can accommodate 99 bikes. Each passenger seat on the train has a metal post for cyclists to lock their bikes to.

“We hope many people will enjoy bicycle trips around the peninsula,” a company spokesman said.

Passengers will need to book seats at least five days in advance, with round-trip adult fares starting from ¥6,500, according to the operator.