Dollar rallies to ¥113 after U.S. Senate passes tax bill

The dollar rose to levels around ¥113 in late Tokyo trading Monday after the U.S. Senate passed a tax reform bill over the weekend.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.98-99, up from ¥112.61-61 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1849-1850, down from $1.1913-1913, and at ¥133.88-89, down from ¥134.16-17.

The dollar rallied after plunging below ¥111.50 briefly in New York on Friday following the news of the prosecution of Michael Flynn, former national security adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, for perjury over alleged collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign team and Russian officials.

In Tokyo, the greenback’s upside was mostly capped slightly below ¥113 amid uncertainties over the fate of the Trump administration and the course of its tax reform plan as the Senate and the House of Representatives are viewed likely to face difficulty reconciling their tax bills, market sources said.

“It’s difficult to make moves in Tokyo trading hours” as traders are waiting for updates on the U.S. collusion investigation and the tax reform, an official at an asset management firm said.

The U.S. currency’s topside was also pressured by concerns about possible North Korean provocations in response to joint U.S.-South Korean air force drills that started Monday, the sources said.

In late trading, European and other players placed dollar purchases, lifting the currency to two-week highs above ¥113 temporarily, according to the sources.