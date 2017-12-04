Sawada wants to quit Huis Ten Bosch management within three years

Hideo Sawada, president of travel agency H.I.S. Co.’s Huis Ten Bosch subsidiary, expressed hope Monday of withdrawing from management of the theme park operator within three years.

“My next job is to create a system in which a young management team can advance (Huis Ten Bosch) without me,” Sawada told a news conference at the theme park in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture.

Since taking up his post in March 2010, he has tackled reconstruction of the theme park.

Sawada, who doubles as chairman and president of H.I.S., said he plans to put 60 to 70 percent of his efforts to help H.I.S. achieve its annual sales goal of ¥1 trillion in three years.

For the April-September period, Huis Ten Bosch’s sales rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier to ¥29.150 billion, while net profit jumped 218.7 percent to ¥6.618 billion.

The number of visitors to the theme park stalled temporarily after earthquakes in April last year that mainly hit nearby Kumamoto Prefecture but has recovered.

The strong result chiefly reflected growth in the number of guests at hotels for Huis Ten Bosch visitors and gains from the sale of some of the company’s dollar reserves.