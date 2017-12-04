Upper House adopts resolution slamming North Korea’s latest ICBM test

The Upper House adopted a resolution Monday condemning North Korea’s latest weapons test — an intercontinental ballistic missile that soared into space before falling into the sea in Japan’s exclusive economic zone last week.

The resolution, which unanimously passed the plenary session of the House of Councilors, also called on the government to beef up its unilateral sanctions on Pyongyang.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Japan “will not tolerate such a reckless act and will never yield to any provocation,” pledging to raise pressure on North Korea “to the maximum level.”

The resolution described the ICBM launch as North Korea’s “demonstration of its intent to continue nuclear and missile developments and challenge international society head-on.”

North Korea claimed Wednesday it had successfully fired its new and most powerful ICBM capable of striking the United States anywhere with a nuclear warhead.

The Diet resolution said the missile launch posed a grave and imminent threat to the region, including Japan, and undermined the peace and security of the international community.

It urged Pyongyang to halt all provocations and fully implement U.N. Security Council resolutions that demand it abandon its nuclear and missile programs.

The resolution also called on Tokyo to prepare for contingencies and take the measures needed to ensure the safety and security of the Japanese people.

Pyongyang said Wednesday through official media that its new Hwasong-15 missile reached an altitude of 4,475 km and covered a distance of 950 km after flying for 53 minutes. The House of Representatives is expected to adopt a similar resolution on Tuesday.