Tokyo Stock Exchange turns lower on Wall Street fall

Stocks snapped their three-session winning streak Monday, hit by selling induced by Wall Street’s fall on Friday.

The Nikkei 225 average lost 111.87 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 22,707.16. On Friday, the key market gauge gained 94.07 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, was down 9.66 points, or 0.54 percent, to finish at 1,786.87 after rising 4.45 points Friday.

Selling outpaced buying after U.S. stocks fell back on rekindled concerns over suspected shady links between then presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia ahead of the 2016 election, brokers said.

But the Tokyo market’s downside was underpinned by hopes for major tax cuts in the United States following the Senate’s passage of the much-awaited tax reform bill Saturday, they said.

Trading lacked vigor, “with investors keeping their eyes on the developments of the probe into the ‘Russia-gate’ problem,” Masahiro Ichikawa, a senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co. said of the alleged Russian election interference.

Ichikawa, however, noted that the market did not meet hefty selling thanks to relatively stable dollar-yen moves.

Geopolitical risks related to North Korea weighed on the market following the launch of the joint drill of the U.S. and South Korean air forces on Monday, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

“Concerns over the possibility that tensions might be heightened (over the Korean Peninsula) prompted selling to lock in profits,” Miura said.

Some market players sat on the fence to wait to see whether the dollar will retake ¥113, he added.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,314 to 645 on the TSE’s first section, while 82 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.394 billion shares from Friday’s 1.627 billion.

Semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron, Advantest and Screen Holdings met with selling after their U.S. peers fared poorly in New York on Friday.

Also on the minus side were casual clothing store operator Shimamura and optical equipment maker Olympus.

By contrast, beverage producer Ito En rose 5.48 percent after announcing Friday that consolidated operating profit for the six months through October grew 1.2 percent from a year before to ¥14.496 billion despite the unfavorable weather in summer, brokers said.

Oil firms JXTG, Japex and Inpex were upbeat on higher crude oil prices.