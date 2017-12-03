Imperial Palace opens Inui Street to public for autumn foliage viewing

The Imperial Palace on Saturday opened Inui Street to the public for the first time in a year and a half to let people view its autumn leaves.

Visitors can walk along the 750-meter road, which runs from the entrance, Sakashita Gate, to the Inui Gate, between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. until Dec. 10. The Imperial Household Agency said the visitor count on the first day reached around 21,000 people.

Public access to the street is usually allowed twice a year during the cherry blossom and autumn foliage seasons, but it was closed on both of the previous occasions to carry out work on the trees.

During the spring 2016 cherry blossom viewing session, the palace drew some 500,000 visitors over 10 days.

On Saturday, many people took photos of the Imperial Household Agency building, where the Imperial House Council meeting was held the same day.

The council recently scheduled April 30, 2019, as Emperor Akihito’s abdication date.