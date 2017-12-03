20 years after Yamaichi’s collapse, Japanese securities industry still grappling with recovery

The failure in 1997 of Yamaichi Securities Co., then one of Japan’s Big Four brokerage houses, kicked off a turbulent era that brought about significant changes in the domestic securities industry.

The sector has witnessed the growth of online brokerages induced by deregulation and the realignment of brick-and-mortar stockbrokers into five major players.

In the meantime, individual investors remain distrustful of the securities industry, which has favored big clients at the expense of retail investors. As a result, continuing calls for consumers to shift from savings to investment have largely fallen on deaf ears.

Weighed down by heavy debt, Yamaichi voluntarily filed for closure on Nov. 24, 1997, a week after Hokkaido Takushoku Bank folded under massive amounts of nonperforming loans. The financial crisis sparked by the two failures highlighted the limitations of the “convoy system” of supervision that had been orchestrated by the Finance Ministry and shattered the myth that Japan’s financial giants would never fail.

Thanks to the reorganization of the government bureaucracy in 2001, the present-day Finance Ministry no longer has the power to supervise financial institutions. This is now the role of the Financial Services Agency.

Yamaichi had no choice but to close instead of seek court-led rehabilitation, chiefly due to its tobashi (flying away) loan-hiding practices.

Yamaichi, which did well in attracting corporate clients, had guaranteed investment returns to a select group of clients and reimbursed them for losses caused by plunging stock prices caused by the collapse of the bubble economy. Using tobashi transactions, Yamaichi concealed more than ¥260 billion in latent off-the-books losses by transferring them to shell companies overseas.

“At the time, we were classed in the Big Four league and had respectable offices matching the rank,” recalled Shigeru Ishii, who as head of Yamaichi’s corporate planning office submitted the brokerage’s application for closure to the Finance Ministry.

“The reality was that Yamaichi (didn’t have that much) ability but, obsessed with its stature, conducted business out of line with its capacity,” said Ishii, who is now president of Sony Financial Holdings Inc.

Also in 1997, it was revealed that major securities companies had paid off sokaiya (corporate racketeers), spurring the arrests of the former leaders of the Big Four — Nomura Securities Co., Daiwa Securities Co., Nikko Securities Co. and Yamaichi.

Amid the growing public distrust, the Finance Ministry opted not to rescue Yamaichi, forcing it to fold.

“The ministry probably thought that if it bailed out those who behaved badly in the bubble economy, it would face the full wrath of the public,” an industry official said.

The 1997 crisis sent the Japanese economy plunging into the protracted deflation that persists today.

The sweeping realignment of the banking industry since 2000 has created three mega-bank groups and caused an increasing number of second-tier and smaller securities companies to seek mergers and acquisitions, mainly among those affiliated with banks.

After stock brokerage commissions were fully liberalized in 1999, online securities firms gained traction by offering cut-rate commissions to meet demand from the growing emergence of day traders.

At the end of June, customer accounts at top online broker SBI Securities Co. surpassed those at Daiwa Securities, the No. 2 player in the securities industry. At the moment, six specialist online stockbrokers account for more than 80 percent of all domestic stock trading by individual investors in terms of value.

But online brokerages have reached a turning point. Following the increase in high-frequency stock trading for large-lot orders from institutional investors and hedge funds, computerized trading orders that use artificial intelligence have come to play a dominant role in market formation.

“Individual investors now have problems generating profits by rotational trading,” a strategist at an online securities firm said.

The number of conventional brokerages has fallen to five from more than 20 since a series of reorganizations spurred by events including the 2008 financial crisis exacerbated by the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers.

After the revamp, the industry is now facing a new crisis from Japan’s rapidly graying population, which is causing the assets of elderly clients to flow to banks as a result of inheritance transactions.

Among efforts to cultivate demand from new customers, attention has focused on encouraging small but periodic investments by the working generation. A number of venture businesses offer so-called robo-adviser services — algorithm-driven services that allow investors to easily make small-lot investments by smartphone.

Turned off by their nearly hard-sell tactics, a new breed of entrepreneurs has taken a different tack by setting up U.S.-style independent advisory businesses.

Despite such initiatives, however, more than half of Japan’s approximately ¥1.8 quadrillion in household financial assets is still stashed in bank accounts.

To overcome the lingering hangover from the bubble economy, Japan’s securities industry faces the urgent task of managing generational shifts and nudging younger people toward stock ownership.

“We need to make steady efforts to incubate new investors even if it takes time,” said Shigeharu Suzuki, chairman of the Japan Securities Dealers Association.