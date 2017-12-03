Metropolitan Opera to probe conductor James Levine’s alleged longtime sexual abuse of teen boy

New York’s Metropolitan Opera said Saturday it will open an investigation into allegations that its longtime conductor, James Levine, sexually abused a man three decades ago beginning when the man was a teenager.

Levine’s accuser, now middle-aged, contacted the police department in Lake Forest, Illinois, in October of 2016 to report that he had had sexual contact with the conductor when he was under age 18.

He said he was reaching out to police in Lake Forest because some of his encounters with Levine took place there in the mid-1980s. Levine served as music director at the Ravinia Festival, outside Chicago, from 1973 to 1993.

Details of the police report were first reported Saturday on the website of the New York Post. Met officials said they learned of the police report last year.

The newspaper said the Met’s general manager was informed of the allegations in 2016.

The accusations came nine years after the statute of limitations on a possible child sex crime in Illinois had expired, but police investigated anyway and submitted findings to the Lake County State’s Attorney. The Post quoted a spokeswoman as saying the case is still under review and no charges have been brought.

The Met said in a statement: “This first came to the Met’s attention when the Illinois police investigation was opened in October 2016. At the time, Mr. Levine said that the charges were completely false, and we relied upon the further investigation of the police. We need to determine if these charges are true and, if they are, take appropriate action. We’ll now be conducting our own investigation with outside resources.”

The accuser contacted reporters from several news organizations and posted a handful of items on social media accusing Levine of abusing him when he was young.

The Lake Forest department assigned a detective who spent at least seven months investigating the allegations, according to a redacted copy of her written reports on the case.

The accuser, who at the time was hoping for a career in music, told police the conductor had invited him to audition for him in New York and then encouraged him to engage in sexual “experimentation.”

The accuser Levine would masturbate in front of him and kiss his penis, the Post said.

“I began seeing a 41-year-old man when I was 15, without really understanding I was really ‘seeing’ him,” the Post quoted the alleged victim as saying in a written statement to police.

“It nearly destroyed my family and almost led me to suicide. I felt alone and afraid. He was trying to seduce me. I couldn’t see this. Now I can.”

The alleged victim said Levine would ask to meet him at an upmarket inn, ostensibly to talk about his ambitions in classical music, and gave him $50,000 in cash over the years.

He also said that his relationship with Levine extended well into adulthood and that the composer gave him money over the years when he was having financial problems, amounting to more than $50,000.

The man told police he last spoke with Levine in 2014. At the time, he said, Levine said he wouldn’t send him money anymore.

The man has asked that his name not be published.

The accusations against Levine, among the most prominent classical music conductors in the world, are the latest in a stream of sexual misconduct charges involving high-profile men in entertainment and the media that have rocked the nation since accusations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein were reported in October.

Levine served as music director of the Met from 1976 to 2016, when he assumed the position of music director emeritus.

Levine has struggled with health problems including Parkinson’s disease in recent years but is scheduled to conduct several productions this season.