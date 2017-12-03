Trump shrugs off Flynn guilty plea amid questions over his knowledge of lies to the FBI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday shrugged off the bombshell news that his former national security adviser has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and will cooperate with a special prosecutor probing Russian election meddling.

As the Russia probe overshadowed his big legislative win, the Senate’s passing of landmark tax cuts, Trump again insisted he and his campaign had not colluded with Russia.

Trump also suggested he has been holding back something important regarding what he knew at the time of ex-security adviser Michael Flynn’s firing.

“I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

It is unclear why Trump would now cite lying to the FBI as a reason for firing Flynn. Doing so suggests the president knew at the time that Flynn had done something that is against the law, and therefore the investigation could not be as frivolous as he has been portraying.

It is also unclear how he would know such a thing if, as he has been implying, information about Russian contacts had not reached him.

Flynn left the White House in February, only acknowledging that he had given an incomplete account to Pence of his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. After Trump forced Flynn out, he asked FBI Director James Comey to end the bureau’s probe in the matter, according to Comey’s account. Comey refused, and Trump fired him, too.

At the time of Flynn’s dismissal, the White House acknowledged only that Flynn had lied to Vice President Mike Pence — not to the FBI, too — about Flynn’s discussions with Kislyak over sanctions imposed by then-President Barack Obama against Russia for meddling in the election.

Trump’s ties with Flynn have been under intense scrutiny since he fired Comey in May.

Comey testified under oath before a Senate panel in June that a day after Flynn’s firing, Trump asked Comey to drop an investigation into the former national security director.

Trump on Saturday also repeated his denials of collusion with Russia.

“What has been shown is no collusion. There’s been absolutely no collusion. So we’re very happy,” he told reporters as he left for a day trip to New York.

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s focus goes beyond possible collusion with Russia to shady business dealings and whether Trump himself tried to thwart the investigation.

A lingering part of the drama has been that after the White House learned through the Justice Department that Flynn had lied to the White House about discussing sanctions with the Russian ambassador, Trump still waited 18 days to fire him.

Trump fired Comey in May and said he had the Russia probe in mind when he did it. The move backfired and led the Justice Department to appoint Mueller as the special prosecutor.

Trump’s tweet about Flynn lying to both Pence and the FBI prompted Representative Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, to pose some follow-up questions.

“If that is true, Mr. President, why did you wait so long to fire Flynn? Why did you fail to act until his lies were publicly exposed? And why did you pressure Director Comey to ‘let this go?’ ” he asked on Twitter.

Comey himself seemed to be addressing the latest developments in an Instagram message: “To paraphrase the Buddha — Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun; the moon; and the truth.”