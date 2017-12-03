Japan’s cancer-hit employees continue to battle for system of reduced workloads

More than 70 percent of major Japanese companies do not have a system to allow employees with cancer to work a reduced schedule or at home while undergoing treatment for the disease, a Kyodo News survey has shown.

The outcome underscores how efforts to make the country’s labor system more flexible to help sick employees continue working have yet to fully take root, although advancements in medicine have enabled more patients to beat cancer while still on the job.

Almost a year has passed since the Diet enacted a law obliging companies to make efforts to help employees suffering from cancer keep working, but a mere 20.9 percent of companies said they have taken steps since, according to the survey released Saturday and conducted last month that covered 108 major domestic firms, including Toyota Motor Corp. and Panasonic Corp. A total of 91 companies responded.

According to the survey, 71.4 percent of the responding companies said they have not introduced a system to allow employees to work shorter than stipulated hours to help them receive radiation and other medical treatments at hospitals.

Some 69.2 percent of the companies surveyed said do not have a telecommuting system and just 33 percent allow employees to take paid leave on an hourly basis.

Depending on the degree of cancer progression and the disease’s location, patients may not necessarily leave the office for extended periods of time for treatment.

Still, about 30 percent of cancer patients are said to quit their jobs after being diagnosed.

According to the National Cancer Center Japan, about 862,000 people were diagnosed as having cancer in 2013 in Japan, of which those between the ages of 20 and 64 accounted for 29 percent, meaning about one-third of the cancer patients are of working age.

“Even if you get cancer, you won’t die soon. You have life and you need money for medical treatment,” said 38-year-old Yohei Nishiguchi, who works for human resources company en-Japan Inc. and is undergoing treatment for bile duct cancer.

Nishiguchi was diagnosed as having Stage IV bile duct cancer in February 2015 and now serves as chief of a group where child-rearing cancer parents can share their thoughts.

Many members of the group known as “Cancer Parents” are reluctant to inform their companies of their diagnoses out of fear it may cause trouble for colleagues or that they may no longer be assigned work, Nishiguchi said. Some have even decided to leave their companies, he added.

“What’s important for achieving a balance between (work and treating cancer) is communicating with your bosses and colleagues,” he said. “I want them to gather the courage to speak up.”

The survey by Kyodo News also found that 75.8 percent of companies offer employees cancer-screening checkups, and 56 percent have a section for consulting with employees diagnosed with the disease or have a manual for how best to approach the issue.

For those wishing to take extended periods of leave, Japanese companies are relatively well prepared.

Some 79.1 percent of the companies said such employees can save their unused annual paid leave for use the following year. Another 52.7 percent said they have a paid leave system for employees in poor health.

“We have a system to enable employees to take long leaves but our support for those wishing to keep working (while battling disease) is not sufficient,” said an official with one of the responding companies.