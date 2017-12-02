Japanese firms preparing for new calendar era following Emperor’s abdication in 2019

Calendar, diary and fortune-telling businesses are anxiously awaiting the announcement of the name of Japan’s next Imperial era, which the government said Friday will begin on May 1, 2019, the day after the Emperor abdicates.

In modern Japan, a gengō era name lasts for the length of an emperor’s reign and is widely used in calendars and official documents along with the standard Gregorian calendar. The government is expected to announce the new era name sometime in 2018 to minimize disruption to people’s lives.

Ryusho Takashima, chairman of the Tokyo-based fortune calendar company Takashima Ekidan, expressed concern about whether his company will be able to publish its products for 2019 on time.

The company publishes four fortune calendars, selling around 200,000 copies. Because it prints new calendars in April for released around August, a late announcement could affect production, he said.

Takahashi Shoten Co., a major diary company in Tokyo, omitted the era name in most of its mainstay items for 2018. As for products for 2019, it plans to print the new era name if an announcement is made by January, when it begins production.

“Our priority is to avert any confusion,” said company executive Takashi Okubo.

Calendar makers are especially paying attention to changes in holidays, including the Emperor’s birthday, currently on Dec. 23. The difference in calendars of weekdays, written in black, and holidays in red is important, a senior official of the calendar maker Todan Co. said. The birthday of Crown Prince Naruhito is Feb. 23.

“We want necessary information at an early stage,” said an official of JMA Management Center Inc., known for its Nolty diary products.

The government is expected to pick an era name composed of two Chinese characters that are easily read and have not been used in the past.

The history of gengō in Japan dates back to the seventh century. The first modern Japanese era was called Meiji (1868-1912), which was followed by Taisho (1912-1926), Showa (1926-1989) and Heisei.

The new era name could also affect companies registering trademarks. In January 1989, when the Heisei era began, a monthly record of 118 applications were filed for trademarks bearing the two characters for Heisei, which means “achieving peace,” according to the Japan Patent Office.

“An era name is widely known and easily remembered by people. It is highly possible that many businesses will try to register trademarks related to the new era name,” an official in charge of trademarks said.

Japan Railways Group companies use the Japanese era for train tickets and other systems.

An official of Central Japan Railway Co., better known as JR Tokai, said the company is holding discussions, including on whether to continue using the Japanese system.

Japan Post Co. is concerned about the schedule for printing its New Year’s greeting cards.

Electronics makers, automakers, and information and communications companies are unlikely to be affected greatly by such changes because many of them use the Western year for their products and services.

“Many of our products and services are based on the Western calendar year system,” said a Sony Corp. official.

“We don’t expect major impacts because our system uses the Western calendar year,” said an official of SoftBank Corp., a major mobile phone carrier.

“The schedule was tight for the previous era name change from Showa to Heisei” nearly 30 years ago, an official at a major bank said. “This time, we’ll have sufficient preparation time.”

The era name of Heisei was introduced on Jan. 8, 1989, when Emperor Akihito took the throne following the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito — posthumously called Emperor Showa — on Jan. 7, when the Showa Era ended.

At retailers, there have been no plans to hold special sales campaigns relating to Emperor Akihito’s abdication and Crown Prince Naruhito’s succession.

“It would be impolite to do business by taking advantage of such events,” a senior official of a department store operator said, noting, “For department stores, the Imperial family is a customer.”