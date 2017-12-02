U.N. Security Council members to meet on North Korea’s nuclear effort

Japan announced Friday it will host a ministerial meeting of U.N. Security Council members on Dec. 15 focused on finding peaceful ways to pressure North Korea to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile tests and denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

U.N. Ambassador Koro Bessho told a news conference that more must be done beyond the “very robust” sanctions that the council has imposed targeting the financing and materials for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s nuclear and missile programs.

Bessho, who is this month’s council president, said members are discussing a “product” from the ministerial meeting. It isn’t clear whether that might be a statement or a resolution.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to brief the council, and U.S. officials say Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is likely to attend.

Bessho said Foreign Minister Taro Kono will chair the meeting and several ministers and deputy ministers, whom he refused to name, are also expected.

Bessho said the council will also meet separately this month to discuss human rights abuses in North Korea, an annual meeting that China, the North’s main ally, has tried to prevent for the past three years. He said the meeting could be held on Dec. 11.

China tried to stop the three previous meetings by calling a procedural vote. A minimum of nine votes on the 15-member council are needed to win such a vote, and China, Russia, the United States, Britain and France cannot wield their vetoes.

This year’s meeting has the backing of nine members: the United States, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, Senegal, Sweden, Ukraine and Uruguay.

Last year, the United States angered North Korea by blacklisting Kim for human rights abuses.

A landmark 2014 U.N. report on North Korean human rights concluded that North Korean security chiefs — and possibly Kim himself — should face justice for overseeing a state-controlled system of Nazi-style atrocities.

Michael Kirby, chairman of the U.N. inquiry commission that drew up the report, said at the time that the crimes the team had cataloged were reminiscent of those committed by the Nazis during World War II. “Some of them are strikingly similar,” he said.

North Korea has repeatedly rejected accusations of rights abuses and blames sanctions for a dire humanitarian situation. Pyongyang has been under U.N. sanctions since 2006 over its missile and nuclear programs.

All 15 council members strongly condemned North Korea’s launch Tuesday of its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, which South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Friday is potentially capable of striking targets as far as 13,000 kilometers (8,000 miles), which would put all of the United States within reach.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley told an emergency council meeting Wednesday that the missile launch brought the world closer to a war the U.S. doesn’t want, and warned that if war comes Kim’s regime “will be utterly destroyed.”

That sparked a strong rebuke Friday from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. “If somebody is very eager to use force to wipe out North Korea, as the United States’ U.N. envoy said, it was a very bloodthirsty tirade,” Russian news agencies quoted Lavrov as saying at a Rome news conference with his Italian counterpart.

Lavrov also spoke of having “the impression over the last two months that there is someone in Washington who wants to provoke new actions” by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the country’s official name.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council at Wednesday’s emergency meeting that Russia believes the only way to resolve the situation and find a long-term solution is through “tireless and diplomatic efforts.”

“In this context, we call on all sides to immediately begin work on finding a formula for political and diplomatic settlement,” he said. “We don’t see any rational alternative to this path.”

Bessho, asked about Haley’s tough words, said only, “She meant, I’m sure, it as a message to different parties.”

He said that Japan, as the only nation to suffer a nuclear attack, feels very strongly that North Korea’s nuclear program needs to be stopped.

“We obviously are not looking for a military solution ourselves,” Bessho said. “I don’t think anybody likes a military solution. We are trying in the Security Council to find a way to make DPRK change its policy.”

Haley called on all countries Wednesday to cut ties to North Korea. She talked about additional measures and said President Donald Trump had called China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday morning and urged him to cut off all oil deliveries to North Korea.

China and Russia objected to that idea in the latest U.N. sanctions resolution.

Earlier Friday, Bessho said “I don’t think it was referring specifically to … U.N. Security Council measures.” The United States has imposed its own sanctions against the North.