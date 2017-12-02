Japan plans ¥1,000 departure tax, with revenue going to tourism promotion

Japanese and foreign nationals exiting Japan as of April 2019 will be charged a ¥1,000 departure tax, according to a plan by the government and ruling coalition.

The per person fee would be levied on those departing by plane or ship, with the revenue going toward promoting tourism.

The plan will be part of the ruling bloc’s fiscal 2018 tax reform package, which is set to be compiled on Dec. 14. The policy would mark Japan’s first new tax since a land value levy was established was 1992.

A forest tax is also part of the current reform package, with the collected funds earmarked for forestry development.

The tax panels of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition ally, Komeito, held their first joint meeting Friday and discussed the establishment of the departure tax. No objections were raised to the idea, but some participants pointed to a need to limit the use of revenues from the tax and to take into account low-fare airline and ship services. The panel will continue discussions on such details.

In 2016, some 40 million Japanese citizens and visitors to Japan departed the country. With a departure tax in place, Japan could generate ¥40 billion each year.

Aiming to boost the number of visitors to Japan to 40 million by 2020, the government intends to use the funds to increase tourism promotion overseas and develop a friendlier environment for tourists visiting Japan, such as preparing signs in multiple languages and making immigration control procedures smoother.