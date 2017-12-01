Tokyo stocks rise further on Dow’s new high and drop in yen

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, reflecting brisk U.S. equities overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 94.07 points, or 0.41 percent, to end at 22,819.03. On Thursday, the key market gauge rose 127.76 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 4.45 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,796.53, after advancing 5.93 points the previous day.

Stocks got off to a firm start after all three major U.S. indicators gained ground on Thursday, including the 30-issue Dow Jones industrial average, which rewrote its record high for the third straight session, brokers said.

The Nikkei average neared 23,000 briefly in the early morning. But stocks soon cut gains on selling to lock in profits and fluctuated around the previous day’s closing levels, they said.

After the bout of profit-taking ran its course, however, the Tokyo market regained strength thanks to the yen’s easing against the dollar, according to the brokers.

A delay in the U.S. Senate’s vote on a tax reform bill, reported by many media organizations, provided a “good excuse for profit-taking” in the morning, said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co.

Meanwhile, an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm attributed the wild moves during the day’s trading to futures-led transactions.

The official also indicated that the yen softening that supported the Tokyo market was prompted after U.S. Republican Sen. John McCain announced his support for the tax bill.

On the first day of December, investors waited to see whether a market anomaly in which stock prices tend to rise at the outset of a month would be observed again. On Friday, the Nikkei average achieved a turn-of-the-month climb for the 18th consecutive time.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,002 to 940 on the TSE’s first section, while 97 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.627 billion shares from Thursday’s 2.445 billion shares.

Oil firms Idemitsu, Japex, Inpex, JXTG, and Showa Shell were upbeat after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers including Russia agreed on Thursday to extend their oil supply cuts until the end of 2018.

Financial issues, including insurers Tokio Marine and Japan Post Insurance, and regional lenders Concordia Financial, Fukuoka Financial and Chiba Bank, attracted purchases on higher U.S. long-term interest rates.

By contrast, Arakawa Chemical plunged 6.60 percent due to an explosion Friday at its chemical plant in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Telecom giant NTT met with selling on a news report that earnings for fiscal 2017 ending in March would fall short of market expectations.