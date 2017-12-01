Dollar firms to around ¥112.50 in Tokyo on hopes for U.S. tax reform

The dollar was firmer around ¥112.50 in Tokyo trading Friday thanks to hopes for U.S. tax reforms.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.61-61, up from ¥112.28-29 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1913-1913, up from $1.1864-1864, and at ¥134.16-17, up from ¥133.22-23.

After rising near ¥112.70 in early trading, the dollar fell back to around ¥112.30 in midmorning trading after reports that the U.S. Senate delayed a vote on the tax reform bill, traders said.

In the afternoon, the greenback attracted buybacks and advanced to around ¥112.60, supported by a turnaround in Tokyo stocks and rekindled hopes for the tax reforms, according to the traders.

U.S. Sen. John McCain announced his support for the tax bill, giving market players hope the bill will be passed by year-end, a securities house official said.

The market is in a wait-and-see mood over the U.S. legislation, traders said.

If any more negative news emerges about it, dollar selling is likely to gather steam, said an official at a foreign-exchange margin trading firm.