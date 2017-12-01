Government plans reform of Japan’s wholesale food markets to engage private sector

The government and ruling bloc are planning to allow the private sector to open and manage central wholesale food markets, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The move is aimed at enhancing the distribution of agricultural and fishery products by using ideas from private companies.

Under the plan, the government will remain involved in certain roles, including crafting plans for developing markets and overseeing operators, to ensure the stable supply of food, the sources said.

Japan’s 64 central wholesale food markets are currently run by prefectural or municipal authorities.

The government and ruling bloc plan to adopt final plans for wholesale food market reform, including the enabling of private-sector involvement, as early as next week, the sources said.

On Wednesday, the agriculture ministry proposed that private companies be allowed to open and run central wholesale food markets under certain conditions. The proposal called on the government to stop crafting market development plans.

But the proposal drew concern from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and farm lobbies that producers would be put in a disadvantageous position within a private-sector market.