U.N. disarmament meeting in Hiroshima concludes after nuclear weapons talks

The U.N. Conference on Disarmament Issues ended its two-day meeting in Hiroshima on Thursday, with participants discussing how to eliminate nuclear weapons.

The meeting, which came on the heels of the adoption of the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons earlier this year, brought together 60 people from 12 countries and two organizations, including government officials and disarmament experts.

Concrete ideas and wisdom were put forward ahead of the 2020 Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty review conference, Izumi Nakamitsu, U.N. undersecretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs, told a news conference. Nakamitsu indicated her intention to reflect the discussions at the meeting in the treaty’s review process.

The Hiroshima meeting was also attended by Akira Kawasaki, a member of the international steering group of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN, the winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

Constructive messages were issued by many participants, he said.

“I hope this meeting will help countries that are distant from the U.N. nuclear ban treaty become positive about promoting disarmament.”

The treaty was adopted in July with the support of more than 120 countries. But nuclear weapons states and nations shielded by the nuclear umbrellas of their allies, such as Japan, the only country ever attacked by atomic weapons, did not take part in the negotiations.

In the closing days of World War II, Hiroshima was flattened by a U.S. atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945. The city of Nagasaki suffered the same fate three days later.