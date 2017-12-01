Japan’s core CPI for October logs steepest rise in three years: ministry

The core consumer price index for October recorded its steepest year-on-year growth in three years, excluding the effects of the April 2014 consumption tax hike, the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry said Friday.

The growth reflected rises in electricity and gas rates stemming from higher crude oil prices.

The core CPI, which excludes often volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier to 100.6 against 100 for the base year of 2015, up for the 10th straight month, the ministry said.

The rise, the largest since the 0.9 percent seen in October 2014, matched the median forecast of economic research institutes surveyed by Jiji Press.

Consumer prices in Japan are increasing moderately while staying roughly flat as a trend, a ministry official said.

Electricity and city gas prices rose 7.9 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively.

Transportation service fees rose 8.0 percent following a base shipping rate hike by a major parcel delivery firm.

Prices rose 1.0 percent for nonperishable food products, including beer.

In November, the core CPI for Tokyo’s densely populated 23 wards, a leading indicator for nationwide trends, climbed 0.6 percent from the previous year to 100.3.