Hometown donation system enters new phase, with a focus on building for the future

Local governments in Japan are grappling to find new ways to attract donations under the furusato nōzei (hometown tax donation) system, now that intense competition among them to offer the most appealing gifts to donors has subsided.

The system allows people to donate money to local governments of their choice, which do not necessarily need to be their hometowns.

In return, donors are entitled to a deduction in the residence tax they pay to the municipality where they currently reside and the income tax they pay to the national government. In principle, the donated amount minus ¥2,000 is tax-deductible.

After competition among local governments intensified to lure donors with attractive gifts, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications told them in an April 1 notice that they should voluntarily refrain from the practice.

Moreover, in a letter dated Sept. 26, internal affairs minister Seiko Noda urged prefectural and municipal government leaders to clarify the specific purposes of soliciting donations and to establish sustainable relations with donors in order to promote measures that tackle their problems, such as attracting new residents to address depopulation.

The Kobe municipal government in Hyogo Prefecture is drawing attention for its program to help entrepreneurs raise funds through the donation system.

In fiscal 2016, the city office launched a project on a private crowd-funding website to introduce startup companies and call for donations.

Companies disclose the amounts they hope to raise and how they intend to use contributed funds, while people willing to make donations to Kobe pick startups they want to support and decide the amount of donations. The city government then allocates the donated funds to the companies.

There were 11 startups participating in the program during the fiscal year that ended last March, but the value of donations received was much smaller than expected. The website also saw a good number of related page views but many did not lead to donations, an official said.

The city is working to redesign its website in preparation for fundraising slated for early 2018. “We hope to create pages that present better the products and services planned by entrepreneurs and motivate donors to support them,” the official said.

The Sakai municipal government in Fukui Prefecture positions the hometown donation system as a means of promoting citizens’ participation in municipal affairs.

Specifically, the city office solicits proposals from local residents and companies for projects eligible for the use of donations. A screening panel, which includes citizens, sorts out the proposed projects and decides target amounts of donations.

The government of Sakai seeks to collect contributions primarily from local residents and people who were born there but now live in other places, rather than from across the nation, so that people who hail from the city can take part in hometown affairs. Donations from city residents account for about 20 percent.

In fiscal 2008 to 2016, the city received donations totaling ¥44 million and used them for 15 projects, including the introduction of electric vehicles for official use and the installation of window security film for shatter proofing at elementary schools as a measure against earthquakes.

The Kamishihoro town office in Hokkaido is reinforcing its relations with donors. Since fiscal 2014 it has been organizing events in Tokyo and Osaka to give donors opportunities to meet with producers of local specialties, which they can taste and purchase. In fiscal 2016, some 2,100 donors visited the events.

As part of the events, town officials also provided information for people thinking of migrating to Kamishihoro. They explained about local work opportunities including in the agriculture and forestry sectors, as well as child care support and living conditions.

“We hope donors will visit our town to see firsthand,” an official said. “It would be even more gratifying if they choose to become residents. This is our ultimate goal under the hometown donation system.”

Using donations under the system, the Kamishihoro government has adopted measures to improve the child-rearing environment, such as making the town’s authorized day care center free for 10 years from fiscal 2016. As a result, the town population increased by two in 2015, a reversal from 46 consecutive years of contraction, and logged a much larger gain of 31 in 2016.