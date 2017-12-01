Emperor’s abdication date confirmed: April 30, 2019

In Japan, a panel involving politicians, the judiciary and Imperial family members convened a meeting Friday to discuss the timing of Emperor Akihito’s abdication, the country’s first in two centuries.

The 10-member Imperial House Council decided to set April 30, 2019 as the date for the 83-year-old Emperor’s abdication, with his elder son Crown Prince Naruhito’s succession to follow on May 1 that year.

Following the Emperor’s rare video message aired in August 2016 in which he signaled his desire to retire, Japan’s parliament enacted a law in June to allow the Emperor to pass the Chrysanthemum Throne on to his 57-year-old elder son.

The law requires the prime minister to hear opinions from the Imperial House Council, whose members include himself, the heads of both houses of the Diet, the Supreme Court chief justice, the grand steward of the Imperial Household Agency and two Imperial family members, before deciding the abdication date by a government ordinance.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the panel meeting, which was held at the Imperial Household Agency’s building in Tokyo.

The Imperial House Council is a national deliberative body summoned to discuss important issues concerning the Imperial family, such as marriage of male family members and the loss of Imperial status. It was last held in 1993 to approve the Crown Prince’s marriage to Masako Owada.

Friday’s meeting was the eighth Imperial House Council gathering, with the first held in 1947. Later in the day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is expected to give a briefing at a press conference on discussions during the closed-door session.

The government initially leaned toward setting the date of the Emperor’s abdication in December 2018 and starting the new era name, or gengō, used in the Japanese calendar at the start of 2019, according to the government sources.

But the proposal met opposition from the Imperial Household Agency as ceremonies to mark the Imperial succession would coincide with important year-end and New Year Imperial events.

To avoid the busy political schedule, the idea of setting the Emperor’s abdication on April 30, 2019, with the succession to follow the next day became the preferred option, the sources said.

After fixing the date, the government is expected to set up an organization headed by Suga to prepare for ceremonies to mark the Imperial succession.

Although Prince Akishino, the younger son of Emperor Akihito, is one of the council members, he was replaced by Prince Hitachi, the 82-year-old younger brother of the Emperor and a reserve council member, in accordance with the Imperial House Law banning participation by a stakeholder.

As the 52-year-old prince is expected to become koshi — first in line to the throne — following the Emperor’s abdication, the council gathering could directly touch on his status.

After his abdication, Emperor Akihito will be called joko and Empress Michiko, 83, will be given the title of jokogo, with the crown prince ascending the throne and taking over the duties of Emperor.

Emperor Akihito ascended to the throne soon after the death in January 1989 of his father Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, becoming the first Emperor to do so under the postwar Constitution.

The Constitution defines the Emperor, once considered divine, as “the symbol of the state” with no political power.

The Emperor’s abdication will close the current Heisei era, as an era name in modern Japan is based on an Emperor’s reign.