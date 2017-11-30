Nikkei adds 128 points in directionless trading

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday as the market as a paucity of fresh incentives left the market without a clear direction.

The 225-issue Nikkei average climbed 127.76 points, or 0.57 percent, to end at 22,724.96. On Wednesday, the key market gauge rose 110.96 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 5.93 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,792.08, after advancing 14.08 points the previous day.

The market drifted aimlessly from the outset of trading as purchases of financial issues deemed undervalued faced off with sales of high-tech names, including semiconductor issues, brokers said.

Tokyo stocks reflected the mixed performance overnight on Wall Street, where the 30-issue Dow Jones industrial average finished at a record high for the second straight day while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index fell back sharply, they said.

But the market gained steam in the afternoon, with buying of undervalued issues, including steel makers, outpacing sales of machinery makers and other stocks, market sources said.

“A shift from growth stocks to undervalued issues is going on,” said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc.

Due to a continuing dearth of fresh trading clues, the Nikkei average is moving in a narrow range this week, he indicated.

The Nikkei will likely be unable to get out of the situation for now, Otani predicted, while suggesting the market could go up if the yen declines further against the dollar or U.S. equities continue advancing.

Meanwhile, Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., projected that the sluggishness of semiconductor issues, which continued to affect the market this week, will continue for the time being.

“Investors have learned from their past experiences that high-tech issues would be in the doldrums overall if some of them underperform,” he said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,070 to 878 on the TSE’s first section, while 89 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 2.4 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.7 billion.

Financial issues, including insurers Tokio Marine, Sompo Holdings, MS&AD and Dai-ichi Life, attracted purchases after their U.S. peers gained ground Wednesday.

Shipping firms Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Nippon Yusen were upbeat following a rise in the Baltic Dry Index for shipping costs on Wednesday.

Also on the plus side were Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and rival JFE Holdings.

By contrast, selling hit high-tech names, including Sony, Tokyo Electron, Yaskawa Electric and Fanuc, and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average rose 140 points to 22,760.