Greenback climbs to one-week high above ¥112 on U.S. GDP data

The dollar advanced to a one-week high above ¥112 in Tokyo trading Thursday, supported by higher stock prices.

At 5 p.m., the greenback stood at ¥112.28-29, up from ¥111.45-45 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1864-1864, down from $1.1871-1871, and at ¥133.22-23, up from ¥132.30-31.

The dollar moved around ¥112 in early trading after climbing in overseas markets overnight, led by an upward revision to U.S. gross domestic product data for the July-September quarter.

After advancing above ¥112.10 in midmorning trading thanks to purchases by Japanese importers, the U.S. currency fell below ¥112 toward noon as the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei average lost momentum on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

In the afternoon, the dollar retook the ¥112 line thanks to a rebound in the Nikkei.

“The dollar is likely to rise further against the yen toward the end of this year on the back of the brisk U.S. economy,” an official of a foreign-exchange margin trading service firm said.

Attention is focusing on a Senate vote on U.S. tax reform legislation and the release of the U.S. personal consumption expenditures index for October, both scheduled for later Thursday, traders said.