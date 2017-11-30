Police say 170 cryptocurrency laundering cases suspected in six months from April

Police said Thursday 170 cases of suspected money laundering linked to cryptocurrencies were reported by currency exchange operators in Japan in the six months through Oct. 1.

The first such report by the National Police Agency was conducted after the law on prevention of transfer of criminal proceeds was revised in April, requiring cryptocurrency exchange operators to report transactions suspected to be involved in money laundering.

The exchange operators are believed to have reported cases that involved frequent questionable transactions. After analyzing the cases, the agency said it has provided information to relevant investigative authorities.

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple allow quick international transactions while keeping users anonymous. But because of varying restrictions in each country, it is difficult to track if they are used in crimes.

Cryptocurrencies have been used as a means of concealing criminal transactions linked to illegal drugs and child pornography.

In Japan, 11 cryptocurrency exchange operators are registered based on the law on payment services. The number of users is expected to rise if these cryptocurrencies attract more attention.

“We want to take countermeasures by collaborating with relevant ministries and agencies as well as business operators,” an NPA official said.

Meanwhile, the agency report also examined suspected money laundering cases reported by banks and insurance companies in the three years to 2016.

The number of suspected cases totaled 1,178,112, of which 190,298 cases, or 16.2 percent, were linked with members of organized crime syndicates.

Police cracked down on 1,077 cases, of which 230 cases, or 21.4 percent, showed clear involvement with gangsters.

The report also showed that 42 cases of suspected money laundering by jewelry and precious metal dealers have been reported between 2014 and 2016.

Gold smuggling cases that capitalized on tax system differences in Japan and other countries have been seen often recently and investigative authorities are strengthening their crackdowns.

Gold smuggling surged following the April 2014 consumption tax hike from 5 percent to 8 percent.

In a related move Wednesday, a working group of the Finance Ministry’s tariff council decided to raise fines for gold smuggling by up to five times the smuggled value.

Under the current tariff law, the upper limit on the fines is ¥5 million.

The ministry intends to lift the limit, in principle, to ¥10 million. But if the value of smuggled gold exceeds ¥2 million, fines up to five times the value will be imposed. For instance, if a ¥100 million gold bar is smuggled, a fine of up to ¥500 million will be imposed.

The ministry plans to introduce necessary legislation next year for early implementation.