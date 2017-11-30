October industrial output lower than expected with 0.5% gain

Industrial output edged up in October, adding to signs the world’s third-largest economy is on the track to recovery.

Industrial output rose 0.5 percent month on month in October after falling 1.0 percent in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Thursday.

The market had expected a rise of 1.8 percent, but falls in the production of electronic devices and petroleum products offset gains in electrical machinery and transport equipment, METI said.

“The latest figure is weaker than expected, but considering other brisk data recently released — strong business sentiment in manufacturing and exports, among others — I think the country’s economic outlook is positive,” said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

Japan’s prospects have recently improved with investments linked to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics giving the economy a shot in the arm.

The economy grew by 0.3 percent in the third quarter, notching its seventh straight quarter of growth. The uptick in the July-September quarter marked the longest string of gains in more than 16 years, although the rate of expansion slowed.

But wage hikes have been tepid and efforts to lift inflation have fallen flat despite years of aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan and political promises of structural reform.

In late October, the central bank cut its annual inflation forecast but kept its ultraloose monetary policy unchanged, as prices remain far below its inflation target of 2 percent.