Ten aboard boat found in Japanese waters believed to be from North Korea, coast guard says

The government will investigate 10 people who have indicated they are from North Korea after their dilapidated boat drifted into waters off Hokkaido, officials said Thursday.

The Japan Coast Guard spotted the vessel on Wednesday, the latest in a recent spate of sightings of wrecked or capsized boats from North Korea — sometimes with dead bodies aboard.

A crew member said they were 10 North Korean nationals sheltering from stormy weather, coast guard spokesman Yuichi Chiba said.

“They gestured ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the questions we put on our electronic message board,” Chiba said. “We are now towing the boat to calmer water and plan to hold an on-site inspection inside the boat this afternoon.”

The on-site inspection was later reported to have started as planned.

The incident came days after a group of eight fishermen claiming to be from North Korea were washed up in northern Akita Prefecture. And earlier this week, 10 bodies were found inside a battered wooden boat in Akita.

Dozens of North Korean fishing vessels wash up on Japan’s coast every year. Experts say some North Korean fishermen travel far out to sea in order to satisfy government mandates for bigger catches.

But their old and poorly equipped vessels are prone to mechanical and other problems, including running out of fuel, and there are few ways for them to call for rescue.

Last year, 66 boats that appeared to have come from North Korea were found floating in Japanese seas. More than 50 have already been discovered this year, according to the coast guard.