Russia to deploy anti-ship missiles to Kurils: report

The Russian military plans to deploy anti-ship missiles to the Kuril Islands, the Russian newspaper Izvestia has reported, in a move likely to impact an ongoing territorial dispute between Moscow and Tokyo.

The deployment of the Bal and Bastion missile systems to two islands in the Kuril chain is expected to start next year, the paper said Wednesday.

Four of the islands in the chain off Hokkaido are held by Russia but claimed by Japan. Last year, Russia deployed the missile systems to two of the four contested islands, which Japan calls the Northern Territories.

The islands were seized by Soviet troops in the closing days of World War II. The dispute has prevented the nations from signing a formal postwar peace treaty.