Hong Kong marchers slam eviction of Beijing’s ‘low-end population’ and razing of their dwellings
Protesters in Hong Kong hold banners during a demonstration Wednesday against evictions of the poor in Beijing. Authorities in Beijing launched sweeping evictions of workers who have migrated from elsewhere in the country, triggering a public outcry over the treatment of people the city depends on to build skyscrapers, care for children and take on other lowly paid work. The banners held by the protesters read: 'Grassroots workers residency rights, evictions of workers, end of all evil.' | AP

Kyodo

HONG KONG – Activists from dozens of labor rights groups marched in Hong Kong on Wednesday to protest the destruction of housing in Beijing for tens of thousands of migrant workers and eviction of the “low-end population” from the capital city.

The Beijing municipal government launched a city-wide fire safety inspection of buildings in migrant-inhabited areas following a fire in one such neighborhood that killed 19 people on Nov. 18.

Civil rights and labor activists claim the municipal government is using the tragedy to now tear down buildings deemed unsafe and evict tens of thousands of migrant worker families as part of a 40-day campaign launched last week.

“Respect laborers’ rights! Stop the persecution of underclass workers! Shame on the Beijing government!” the protesters chanted as they marched toward the Hong Kong Conference and Exhibition Centre, where the acting mayor of Beijing, Chen Jining, was expected to attend the Beijing-Hong Kong Economic Cooperation Symposium.

Police barred the about 50 protesters from entering the venue but allowed them to stage a rally outside, and Chen did not attend the event, local media reported.

The South China Morning Post has reported that more than 100 scholars and social activists in mainland China have also signed an open letter urging the authorities to stop the “discriminatory” approach.

Their letter says “Beijing has an obligation to be grateful towards all Chinese citizens, instead of being forgetful and repaying the country people with arrogance, discrimination and humiliation — especially the bottom income group,” according to the Hong Kong daily.

Laborers have been migrating from the countryside to the capital for years in search of a better life. But many end up working in small shops, restaurants and factories for low pay, and living in migrant worker ghettos packed with shabby but cheap housing.

The term “low-end population” has been used for years by Beijing municipal officials to refer to the capital’s teeming population of migrant workers, whose presence in the capital has been increasing problematic as China’s economic growth has slowed over recent years, and as pressure to alleviate deadly pollution has increased.

Protesters in Hong Kong hold banners during a demonstration Wednesday against evictions of the poor in Beijing. Authorities in Beijing launched sweeping evictions of workers who have migrated from elsewhere in the country, triggering a public outcry over the treatment of people the city depends on to build skyscrapers, care for children and take on other lowly paid work. The banners held by the protesters read: 'Grassroots workers residency rights, evictions of workers, end of all evil.' | AP A man cycles past buildings that were destroyed by the municipality on the outskirts of Beijing Monday. The labor of hundreds of millions of migrants who moved from China's countryside to its cities has fueled the economic boom in recent decades, though legally they are not allowed access to social services outside their hometowns. But authorities in overcrowded Beijing have been getting rid of many of them for the past year as they seek to cap its population at 23 million by 2020 and demolish 40 million sq. metres of illegal structures. | AFP-JIJI

