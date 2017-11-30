Japanese lifestyle store Isetan pursues fusion with Malaysian culture at Kuala Lumpur branch

The Kuala Lumpur branch of Isetan, a retail outlet specializing in Japanese lifestyle products and services, is fusing Japanese and local styles after celebrating in October the first anniversary of its opening.

A dress of kimono fabric created by a Malaysian designer is an example of the blend of cultures that can be found at the store which features over 800 Japanese brands in food, clothing and other areas, as well as a food court where customers can enjoy Japanese cuisine on the spot.

The six-floor “Isetan The Japan” store that covers 11,000 sq. meters opened on Oct. 27, 2016, in Bukit Bintang, a busy commercial and entertainment district in the Malaysian capital, and has since exclusively promoted 500 Japanese brands.

“We are consistently receiving positive feedback from our customers,” store manager Maya Furuie told NNA in a recent interview. “Those who have visited Japan praised us for having the same specifications as Isetan Shinjuku (the company’s flagship store in Tokyo). I am very happy to hear that.”

The store manager declined comment on sales and earnings performance by category at the store, which is operated by a joint venture between Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. and Cool Japan Fund Inc., a public-private investment fund aimed at promoting Japanese culture and products overseas.

She elaborated on trials and errors in operating the retail outlet restyled from a conventional department store, saying it has replaced Tokyo’s Harajuku fashion (youth-oriented street costumes featuring a collision of colors, designs and tastes) with other brands due to worse-than-expected popularity.

The dress made of Japanese kimono fabric was promoted during this year’s Hari Raya post-fasting festival celebrated in the predominantly Muslim Southeast Asian country. “This is one way how we share Japanese culture with local customers but with also a special taste of local influence,” Furuie said.

“Malaysians’ interest in dining-out culture is very strong,” she added. “Hence our store is designed to maximize customers’ dining experience.”

People can purchase premium beef and have it cooked there and then or buy sashimi, sliced raw fish, from the seafood section and then enjoy it together with a cup of Japanese sake at a wine counter, she added.

Locals now account for 90 percent of customers, with the remainder being tourists, said Furuie. In reconsidering the merchandise price range, the store has broadened it to cater for a wider scope of shoppers while keeping some products at premium price levels.

The store concept is to promote something Japan is proud of and “it has never changed,” Furuie said. But “we are reaching a point to shift from product-out to market-in” in marketing strategy, indicating a greater focus on consumer needs than on the business side.