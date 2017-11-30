Toray president admits learning of subsidiary’s product data manipulation 16 months ago

Toray Industries Inc. President Akihiro Nikkaku was aware of product data manipulation at a subsidiary in August 2016, two months before he received a formal report on the misconduct, according to informed sources.

Toray detected the problem in July last year and Nikkaku was verbally informed of it the following month, the sources said, adding that he discussed the matter during talks with auditors in September that year.

The major textile maker announced the misconduct at Toray Hybrid Cord Inc. only this week, about 16 months after the company detected it.

Toray initially planned not to disclose the irregularities, but it changed its mind due to online postings on the wrongdoing.

“No client has reported safety problems,” Nikkaku told Tuesday’s news conference, referring to tire cords, which are among the affected products. He insisted that the cords, used to strengthen tires, were only 1 percent short of the client requirement of 10 times the minimum level required to secure product safety.

The data falsification was conducted “as minor deviations were arbitrarily interpreted as not abnormal, given the nature of the products,” said Toray Hybrid Cord President Nobuhiro Suzuki.

With the latest scandal, Toray has joined the ranks of Japanese manufacturers involved in product quality data falsifications.

Toray’s attitude toward product safety and corporate governance has a lot in common with Kobe Steel Ltd. and Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

Their groups shipped products that did not meet quality requirements of clients without telling them, assuming that minor deviations from the standards would cause no safety problems.

A common attitude among them is disregard for clients.

At Kobe Steel, “workers believed that there was no problem rewriting figures unless customers complained,” according to a report on the outcome of internal probes released earlier this month.

The scandals also showed slow responses of the management teams to their companies’ irregularities.

It took eight months before shipments of nonconforming products were halted by one of the Mitsubishi Materials subsidiaries involved in the misconduct. The group spent another month to disclose the problem.

Toray took 16 months to make public the irregularities by the subsidiary.

Online postings and a number of inquiries led Toray to announce the misconduct, Nikkaku said.

Toray and Mitsubishi Materials would not have disclosed the problem unless the data fabrication scandal emerged at Kobe Steel in early October, industry sources said.

At a news conference Wednesday, industry minister Hiroshige Seko expressed his deep regrets that the product quality data falsification problem has spread to Toray.

“I hope other companies will also conduct internal checks and disclose any such misconduct as soon as possible if there is any,” he said.

Sadayuki Sakakibara, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, who is from Toray, apologized on Wednesday over the scandal.

“I’m really sorry as Keidanren chairman and Toray senior adviser,” Sakakibara told reporters at the Finance Ministry.

It was the first apology by Sakakibara in front of reporters since the scandal came into light.

Sakakibara said he was “not aware” of the wrongdoing at the time, but he added that he takes really seriously the fact that the problem happened when he held the company’s top posts.

Sakakibara called on member companies of Keidanren, Japan’s biggest business lobby, to thoroughly implement measures to strengthen corporate governance, following recent quality data falsification scandals at Japanese manufacturers.

Sakakibara learned about the scandal at Toray from company executives just after it came to light Tuesday.